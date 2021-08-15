A teacher by day, Kale Geiswite took up a new hobby during COVID downtime to start a new business specializing in aerial photography.
He hopes to find a niche where he can help private businesses, real estate firms, farmers and even historical societies, offering a new perspective.
Geiswite’s new venture evolved into RAVEN-ONE Aerial Photography, where he uses a small fleet of drones to shoot images and videos for a handful of clients. It was borne out of his love of technology and public service.
Geiswite served in the Air Force and has also worked in law enforcement. He continues that public service as a firefighter.
“Aviation is kind of a thing for me and in the Air Force I realized there were so many advances in technology,” he said. “So I bought a drone — one as a hobby — and realized there is so much more potential than what I was using it for.”
Based out of Mifflinburg, Geiswite said there is a small group involved locally in aerial photography. His goal is to get the word out because he knows the market is there.
He had to go through a series of trainings and licensing with the Federal Aviation Administration to expand his outreach. Geiswite said he uses two drones for work, both DJI models that include a small one for interior work and an exterior drone that can shoot high-definition videos. He said he hopes to add a larger one in the future.
Everyone from farmers to Penn State University have taken advantage of the new-look images. Geiswite said he is working with some engineers at Penn State on new dormitory construction.
“It can be expensive to get an airplane and go up and get pictures,” he said. “With this technology, it can be done at a lower price.”
With real estate, overview shots showing an entire property can be beneficial to potential buyers or sellers. Geiswite views it as his job to get realtors more business and make their job easier.
“For someone in real estate, people who are trying to sell a property, it’s a much neater way to get images to market a property,” he said.
One video that RAVEN-ONE has already completed and the clients have seen immediate results is the Lions Den Bed & Breakfast in Petersburg, about a half-hour southwest of State College.
Kimberly Cook, who owns the bed and breakfast with her husband, said they push their location for Penn State football fans coming to State College in the fall.
The two-minute video starts with a low-level flight up the driveway, almost as if you are driving into the rural bed and breakfast tucked away in the woods of Happy Valley. After some aerial footage of the property, a drone flies through an opening door into a den littered with Penn State football memoriabilia, from jerseys and signed photos to a cardboard cutout of former coach Joe Paterno.
“Kale did an excellent job for us,” Kimberly said. “Our house is built around Penn State memorabilia and he did a great job showing that off. We get a lot of rentals during the football season and this will certainly help boost our advertising.
“We’ve had a lot of people reach out and mention the video.”
Geiswite said prices vary depending on what the job entails. He tries to do most of his work within 20 miles of Mifflinburg, he said, but can travel farther.
To learn more about the new venture, reach out to Geiswite through RAVEN-ONE’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/ravenoneaerial — call 570-478-1705 or email ravenoneaerial@gmail.com.