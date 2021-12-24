Carol Grove of Mifflinburg served one year as director of Herr Memorial Library before returning to her true passion working as a preschool teacher.
After more than a decade of working with 3- and 4-year-olds at Little Learners Preschool in Mifflinburg, Grove took a year off in 2018 to work at the helm of the library and discovered administrative work was not for her.
“It’s too much paperwork and I’m a people-person,” she said of returning to her teaching job. “This is where my heart is. It’s so exciting to be able to watch the children learn and grow and become more confident. I get so much joy out of it.”
In addition to working in the classroom with other people’s kids, Grove home schools her children, Madison, 16, and Brandon, 14. She also serves in the Mifflinburg Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary; works as a volunteer EMT; organizes the weekly backpack program at the Mifflinburg School District and volunteers at the First Church of the Nazarene.
Kimberley Sawyer, of Mifflinburg, nominated Grove to be recognized in The Daily Item’s “People Who Made a Difference” series.
“Carol makes a huge difference in the lives of our community. She just knows the needs of everybody,” said Sawyer, citing the many areas in which Grove is involved from the church to the preschool room to the fire hall. “She does so much behind the scenes as a volunteer and does it all humbly and never asks for recognition.”
Grove said her family, including her children and husband, Bryan, a volunteer firefighter, also help out whenever there is a need.
She jokes that sometimes her teenage daughter and son are “voluntold.”
During the pandemic they joined other volunteers in making sure vulnerable residents were getting fed.
“There were so many people in need and people were so generous with donating free meals,” she said.