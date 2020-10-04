This week marked Penn State football media days.
While the three-day event was conducted through virtual means, it offered reporters the opportunity to connect with coaches and staff and see how the program is navigating these unconventional times.
On Wednesday, Penn State officially opened practice ahead of its late-October season opener against Indiana. The Nittany Lions — as well as 13 other Big Ten programs — will pack nine games into nine weeks.
The late start gives the conference little room for error in terms of cancelations or postponements.
With such a small margin for error, Nittany Lions players and coaches will all have to do their part to remain vigilant in the battle against the coronavirus.
On-campus, the program established and enforced a safe environment. As for when players are off-campus, they’re remaining just as cautious.
“It’s not really in the (football) building that you’re not safe, it’s when you leave,” Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “I think that we’ve had great rules and great team awareness about when we’re outside of the building, what we need to do to stay safe.”
Penn State players have formed a leadership council, where rules have been created that hold individuals accountable for doing their part in maintaining a safe, coronavirus-free environment.
Penn State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Daniel George said in addition to the efforts by the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff, the players are policing themselves.
“We really try to take the disciplinary action upon ourselves and try to handle it in our own way,” George said. “So if a younger guy — or any guy, really — was caught going out or in a social gathering where they shouldn’t be, it’ll be handled more so by the players before it gets to the coach.”
Penn State redshirt junior safety Jonathan Sutherland offered a glimpse into what the team has been doing to limit any outbreaks as it prepares for its 2020 season.
“We have the Big Ten guidelines, so we’re going to be tested every single day now,” Sutherland said. “People holding each other accountable in the building, making sure that we’re being sanitary, keeping proper distance. Guys holding each other accountable outside of the facility by not going out and not doing anything that would jeopardize our team and whatnot. That’s been working really well for all of us.”
Thanks to the Big Ten’s recent partnership with Biodesix, Inc. and Quidel Corporation, players, coaches and staff from the conference’s 14 programs will receive daily testing and short-term results. Penn State coach James Franklin applauded the partnership, but also said it doesn’t mean players should ease up on their preventative measures when outside of the football facility.
“This is awesome, and it allows us every single day to manage the office and manage the playing field to make sure that we have as clean as a playing surface as we possibly can, but I still want to make sure that we’re making all the other choices when we’re away from Penn State football,” Franklin said.