PITTSBURGH — Team USA ran away with the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling All-Star Classic on Saturday, winning nine of 12 bouts — including a handful of close matches — in a 33-9 win over a team of Pennsylvania's best senior wrestlers.
The group of Pennsylvania all-stars, who had a combined 18 state titles between them, lost five bouts by one point and another by three.
Williamsport's Cael Nasdeo, the PIAA Class 3A state champion at 121, was taken down by Blair Academy's Marc-Anthony McGowan in the first period. McGowan escaped in the second period and neither wrestler scored from there as McGowan, a Princeton recruit, edged Nasdeo 3-0.
Nasdeo is heading to Penn State.
One of Pennsylvania's wins came from Bethlehem Catholic's Tyler Kasak, who edged Iowa commit Ryder Block, 3-2, at 139. Kasak earned the bout's only takedown in the first period and Block tied it with escapes in the first and second periods. Kasask, a PIAA champ earlier this month, escaped to start the third for the narrow win.
At 172 pounds, Waynesburg state champion Rocco Welsh, an Ohio State signee, got a takedown in overtime to edge Joshua Barr, 3-1. Barr, a four-time Michigan state champion and Penn State commit, was 132-1 in his high school career.
Pennsylvania's other points came at 127, where Greater Latrobe's Vinny Kilkeary edged another four-time Michigan champ, Braeden Davis, 5-3 in another win for an Ohio State commit (Kilkeary) over a Penn State signee (Davis).
In the dual featuring Ohio all-stars against a group of WPIAL all-stars, Ohio won 23-18.
At 172 pounds, Perrysburg, Ohio's Myles Takats, a Bucknell commit, won in sudden victory.
There were also two girls' matches as part of the classic. For Team USA, West Linn, Oregon's Destiny Rodriguez, 84-0 in her career, pinned Laurel's Abbie Miles.
PITTSBURGH WRESTLING ALL-STAR CLASSIC
At Peters Township HS
TEAM USA 33, TEAM PENNSYLVANIA 9.
170: Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, Or., pinned Abbie Miles, Laurel, 3:16; 189: Brayden Thompson, Stillwater, Ok, pinned Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, 3:58; 215: Gavin Nelson, Simley, Mn, dec. Sonny Sasso, Nazareth, 3-0; 285: Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge, Col., dec. Layton Schmick, Carlisle, 3-0; 121: Marc-Anthony McGowan, Blair Academy, dec. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 3-0; 127: Vinny Kilkeary, Greater Latrobe, dec. Braeden Davis, Dundee, Mich, 3-0; 133: Cael Hughes, Stillwater, Ok, dec. Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, 6-0; 139: Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Ryder Block, Waverly Shell, Iowa, 3-2; 145: Koy Buesgens, New Prague, Minn. dec. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 1-0; 152: Dylan Gilcher, Detroit, Mich. dec. Ty Watters, West Allegheny, 6-5; 160: Ethan Stiles, James Conant, Ill. dec. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 3-0; 172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, dec. Joshua Barr, Davison, Mich., 3-1, SV.
TEAM OHIO 23, WPIAL 18
124: Cali Leng, Marysville, Ohio, tech. fall over Isabella DeVito, Kiski Area, 21-6, 5:11; 121: Max Hermes, Milan, Ohio, dec. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiskia Area, 10-4; 127: Austin McBurney, Massilon, Ohio, dec. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 3-2; 133: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, dec. Vinnie D'Alessandro, Mayfield, Ohio, 11-5; 139: Dy'Vaire VanDyke, Walsh Jesuit, Ohio, dec. Joe Sentipal, Burgettstown, 6-4; 145: Nico Taddy, West Alleghany, pinned Andrew Huck, Gallipolis, Ohio, 1:04; 152: Wynton Denkins, Perrysburg, Ohio, dec. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 2-1, UTB1; 160: Grant MacKay, Laurel, dec. Chris Earnest, Wadsworth, 7-4; 172: Myles Takats, Perrysburg, Ohio, dec. Matthrew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 3-1, SV; 189: Brody Evans, Waynesburg, dec. Coen Grimm, Wadsworth, 3-2; 215: Dylan Russo, Oletangy Liberty, Ohio dec. Eli Makel, Waynsburg, 4-2; 285: Ty Banco, Trinity dec. Eli Criblez, Allen East, Ohio, 3-1, SV.