In this age of technology, when everything from vital information to cat videos can be shared instantly and a space buggy can send us sights and sounds from Mars, there should be no barrier to a citizen’s right to cast a legal election ballot.
Still, here in Pennsylvania, the GOP-controlled Legislature is attempting to limit how people vote.
Many of the same lawmakers who are now trying to strike down the state’s popular vote-by-mail law overwhelmingly voted for it in 2019.
On the day the bill was signed into law, House Majority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler said: “This bill was not written to benefit one party or the other, or any one candidate or single election. It was developed over a multi-year period with input of people from different backgrounds and regions of Pennsylvania. It serves to preserve the integrity of every election and lift the voice of every voter in the commonwealth.”
Cutler’s party mate, Jake Corman, a state senator now running for governor, said: “We are thankful for the governor’s willingness to work with us to enact the most historic change in how we cast votes since the election code was enacted in 1937. Compromise has given Pennsylvanians a modernized election code that preserves the integrity of the ballot box and makes it easier for voters to choose the people who represent them.”
The bill, Act 77, made sweeping changes for the better — increasing the time citizens had to register to vote, expanding mail-in voting and creating a paper trail for auditing elections. Those seem like reasonable changes that should have been in place decades earlier.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments on the constitutionality of Act 77. GOP lawmakers argue they didn’t have the power under the state constitution to enact the law in the first place.
“Let’s be candid,” said Justice Kevin M. Dougherty, a Democrat on the liberal-majority court, while questioning the attorney for the GOP lawmakers. “What it really looks like is that maybe some legislators are concerned because the no-excuse balloting — at least recently — shows that maybe one party votes overwhelmingly by mail-in ballot as opposed to another. So maybe this is an attack for supremacy at the ballot. I don’t know.”
To say the 2020 Pennsylvania election was smooth is an exaggeration.
The Department of State sent out new instructions days and even hours before ballots were to be counted. Wondering the how and why behind those changes in the counting process is justifiable.
The voting process — including no-excuse mail-in voting and other election law changes supported by Republicans in 2019 — worked, as it always does.
Passing the bill in 2019 seems remarkably prescient considering it allowed so many voters to safely overcome the challenges presented by the deadly coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, lawmakers would only attempt to strike down a law that allowed so many Pennsylvanians to vote successfully and safely because they are trying to suppress votes.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.