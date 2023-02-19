Brrr — the temps were frigid on Saturday, February 4. The Arctic blast didn’t deter a sell-out crowd from venturing out to the Lewisburg Hotel for the 25th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Festival, benefiting the Donald Heiter Community Center.
When I got to the Hotel, the lobby was already crowded with Festival guests. I spotted Barbara and Luigi Spaventa who were chatting with Caroline Owens. Caroline and Dave Owens own and run Owens Farm outside of Sunbury. I fondly remembered being On the Scene for a wonderful dinner there and watching leaping lambs, sheep grazing, and border collies doing their job. Caroline, Barbara, and I reminisced. It’s lambing season now and the Owens family will be busy.
I chatted with Heiter Center board member Mike Glazer, and his wife, Cara. They were enjoying delicious chocolate drinks. Featured chocolate drinks included chocolate old fashioneds and white chocolate raspberry martinis. Guests could also enjoy beer, wine, water, coffee, soft drinks, and other mixed drinks. The open bar was very busy.
Cara and Mike introduced me to Debra O’Hara, Dennis Burns, and the evening’s auctioneer Neal Courtney. Board member Penn Garvin made sure to stop me and say hi. It’s been a long time. I also enjoyed talking with Cookie Connelly and meeting her husband, Tim.
This silver anniversary event was dedicated to the late Jane Amacher who selflessly gave her time and advocacy to the Heiter Center. Jane died in 2020 and is missed by all who knew her. Heiter Center Executive Director Andrea Tufo gave a heartfelt speech in Jane’s honor.
The banquet room was sparkling with blue-and-white lights, candles, silver snowflakes, and white table cloths with blue runners. Ravi “Saxman” Evans was playing sweet sounds on his sax as guests entered. Each place had a chocolate treat waiting. And, speaking of chocolate — what an awe-inspiring array of chocolate. There were chocolate treats from local businesses and from places all through the United States, all waiting to be sampled by guests. I loved the brownie bar. A chocolate fountain added to the ambiance. Your On the Scene reporter did her best to try as many samplings as she could. Yum!
Food was plentiful, too. People could try meatballs, stuffed mushrooms, chicken skewers, dumplings, salsa, dip, pitas, cheese, sliders, and pinwheel sandwiches.
The photo-booth backdrop was stunning and the booth was very busy. I snapped a photo of Becky Grasley and Ben Baltrasantis who were happy to oblige. Nici Bailey and Niki Weber were also happy to be asked.
Betsy Henkelman is a super volunteer for the Heiter Center. She was busy making sure the chocolate tables were fully stocked.
The silent auction featured something for everyone: baskets of all kinds, wine, jewelry, a “Date Night,” a lovely quilt, a bowling party, a Campus Theatre gift bucket, a day trip, a variety of themed packages, and much more. The live auction was ... lively! There were bidding wars, lots of laughter, friendly bidding competition, and $9000.00-plus was raised. After the live auction, guests were invited to “Raise the Paddle” and make cash donations to the Heiter Center. A Wine Pull raffle and 50/50 raffle were also part of the fundraiser.
Chad Evans did a masterful job as Emcee and DJ. The music included something for everyone, from “I’m a Believer” to “Sweet Caroline” and everyone joined in. The dance floor was put to good use.
Board member Denise Haddon and Tina Fry were hanging out with Chad and having a lot of fun. Julie and Clint Rockey were also having a lot of fun including during the live auction. What a great time!
Keith and Robin Danilowicz told me that it was a wonderful evening and they were so glad to be at the Chocolate Lovers’ Festival. I saw Chip Palazzo and Tim Hogan as I circulated.. Tim gave me a big hug and told me how glad he was to see me. The feeling is mutual, Tim.
I sat with Jerome Coley and Mary Heckert. What a delightful couple. While we were talking, a young woman walked over to talk with me. She looked familiar but I wasn’t sure who she was. Turns out she’s Angie Selsam Kim who was at the festival with her son, Brandon. Angie and my daughter, Marcy, went all through school together and were good friends. It was a joy to spend time with Angie and meet Brandon, a very personable young man.
What a wonderful evening! What a wonderful way to celebrate the Heiter Center, its staff, volunteers, donors, sponsors, and all of the people who open their hearts to help. They are helping children in our area who attend the Heiter Center after school, weekends, and also during the summer. It’s a place where kids can hang out and enjoy the activities and each other.
A Big Cheer to the staff: ‘Philly Girl” Andrea Tufo, Billie Hoover, Mark Artley, Jaden Cooper, Shawn Hoover, Ethan Russel, and Kris Walter.
Kudos to the Festival Planning Committee: Cara Glazer, Amber Guerrero, Betsy Henkelman, Leslie Hosterman, Cyndy Shaffer, and Jeff G. Williams.
The 25th Chocolate Lovers’ Festival raised over $50,000. for the Heiter Center. Jane Amacher would be proud.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by email at onthescenefsc@gmail.com