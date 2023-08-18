The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Nash Carter had two hits and scored three times, and Ty McKenzie drove in three runs as the Southeast representatives from Tennessee opened with an 8-1 win over Rhode Island, the Metro champ, on Friday afternoon at Lamade Stadium.
Southeast scored three times in the first, and then added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on two more in the sixth.
McKenzie drove in two runs in the three-run first to jumpstart the Tennessee offense.
Turner Blalock and Jackson Tabor also had two hits for Tennessee.
Connor Queenan had an RBI single for Rhode Island.
The Southeast champs are now off until Monday when they meet the Northwest representatives out of Seattle, Washington, in a winners’ bracket game. Metro now faces either the Mid-Atlantic champions from Media, Pennsylvania, or New England in an elimination game on Sunday morning.
Southwest 6, Midwest 2
Southwest scored six runs on just two hits to pick up its second win in as many games to advance in the winners’ bracket.
The Southwest champs, out of Needville, Texas, opened the tournament with a narrow win of Media, Pennsylvania. They followed it with a victory over Fargo, North Dakota, the winners of the Midwest Region.
Cade Hammonds had a two-run double for Texas to highlight a four-run fourth inning that broke open a 2-2 game.
Three Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter with starter Easton Ondruch striking out five in 22/3 innings.
North Dakota had two RBIs from Colin Hanson to account for its runs. Starting pitcher Cash Martinez allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven.
Texas will now take on El Segundo, California in a winners’ bracket game on Monday. North Dakota will look to bounce back with an elimination game against either Nevada or Ohio on Sunday.
Latin America 4, Panama 3
Latin America rallied from an early two-run deficit, scoring twice in the second and third innings to topple Panama in the opening game for both teams.
Maracaibo, Venezuela took the lead for good in the top of the third on a two-run single by Leonard Contreras.
Panama scored on an error and a sacrifice fly from Sonny Guerra to take an early lead.
Venezuela advances in the winners’ bracket to take on Caribbean representative Curacao on Monday afternoon. Panama will play either Cuba or Australia in an elimination game on Sunday morning.
Japan 6, Mexico 1
Japan scored twice in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a win over Mexico, picking up its second win of the tournament.
After opening with a win over Cuba, Japan banged out eight hits and three pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Daimu Nakano and Yohei Yamaguchi both had two hits for Japan. Nakano had a double, while four players drove in one run each.
Jorge Lizzarage had two of Mexico’s three hits.
Japan now faces Chinese Taipei in a winners’ bracket game on Monday. Mexico looks to stay alive with an elimination game against either Europe-Africa or Canada on Sunday.