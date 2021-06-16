In his essay, “The American Scholar” (1837), Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “The office of the scholar is to cheer, to raise, and to guide men by showing them facts amidst appearances,” and that “Free should the scholar be — free and brave. Free even to the definition of freedom, without any hindrance that does not arise out of his own constitution.”
Emerson stated that the role of scholars is to support the common good through research, observation, and reflection. He also recognized that their findings could be unpopular or at odds with those in power, but that the common good was dependent upon the scholar’s courage to speak and publish the truth.
This is why tenure is a central tenet of American higher education.
Well into the 20th century, many university faculty risked termination if their research ran counter to the interests of influential financial and political figures. Tenure provides protection to professors to “profess” the truth of their findings in service of society.
In a recent My Turn, Peter Engstrom (June 8) wrote, “Universities structure their tenure employment contracts to give employees permission to do and say whatever they want without fear of getting fired.”
This is a dangerous misrepresentation of the principles of tenure. Tenure is the means of protecting academic freedom.
The American Association of University Professors in its “1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure,” provides these foundations of academic freedom:
Teachers are entitled to full freedom in research and in the publication of the results, subject to the adequate performance of their other academic duties; but research for pecuniary return should be based upon an understanding with the authorities of the institution.
Teachers are entitled to freedom in the classroom in discussing their subject, but they should be careful not to introduce into their teaching controversial matter which has no relation to their subject. Limitations of academic freedom because of religious or other aims of the institution should be clearly stated in writing at the time of the appointment.
College and university teachers are citizens, members of a learned profession, and officers of an educational institution. When they speak or write as citizens, they should be free from institutional censorship or discipline, but their special position in the community imposes special obligations. As scholars and educational officers, they should remember that the public may judge their profession and their institution by their utterances. Hence, they should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropriate restraint, should show respect for the opinions of others, and should make every effort to indicate that they are not speaking for the institution.
Mr. Engstrom, also wrote, “The purpose of tenure is not even to hire employees who want to teach.”
Some faculty appointments at large institutions are entirely or primarily dedicated to research, but for the vast majority of tenure-track position in higher education, effective teaching is a fundamental criterion for achieving tenure.
To be granted tenure at institutions like Susquehanna and Bucknell, faculty typically serve a probationary period of six years with regular evaluations culminating in the tenure review conducted by a committee of their peers.
This includes summaries of teaching observations, student course evaluations, and external reviews of their research or creative work. To be granted tenure, faculty must demonstrate proficiency in teaching, scholarly or creative work, and service, in that order.
Jonathan Green is the president of Susquehanna University.