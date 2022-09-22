Teresa Anne Hauck, 66, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
She was born Feb. 11, 1956, in Sunbury, the eldest child of the late Jay M. Maurer and Geraldine M. (Campbell) Reed. On March 15, 1975, she married Larry L. Hauck Sr., who preceded her in death on April 18, 2014.
She was a 1974 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and was currently employed in clerical support by Rotech of Mifflinburg.
Teresa enjoyed sewing, baking, and all things Harry Potter, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Reed.
Surviving are three children, Michele Hauck of Selinsgrove, Melissa Eckrote wife of Dennis of Hummels Wharf, Larry Hauck III husband of Nicole of Watsontown, 12 grandchildren, Amber, Caleb, Tyler and Alexander Silvis, Dennis III and Olivia Eckrote, Jaden, Makenna, Braden, Aiden, Lakesha and Chad Hauck; one great-granddaughter, Alexandria Hauck; three brothers, Dennis Maurer husband of Joy of Selinsgrove, Darvin Maurer husband of Lori of Selinsgrove, Scott Maurer husband of Shelley of Halifax; one sister, Kelly Atchamou wife of Herve’ of Hummelstown, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Teresa’s memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
To share in Teresa’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.