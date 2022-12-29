Terra E. Miller, 42, of Milton, entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born on Nov. 10, 1980, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of John M. Miller Jr. and Tina E. (Martin) Miller of Mifflinburg.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 1999 and SUN Vo-Tech Institute with a degree in cosmetology.
Terra worked as a hairstylist.
She enjoyed her pet iguana and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her parents, John and Tina, are three daughters, Trisha Moyer of White Deer, Rebecca Moyer of California, Vanessa Moyer of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren, Xylan Hicks and Jocelyn Moyer; 5 siblings, Monica Hauger and her husband, Tony, of Mifflinburg, Ryan Miller and his wife Wanda of Northumberland, Carla Wert and her husband Ryan of Mifflinburg, John Miller III of Selinsgrove, Alysha Hammer and husband, Mike, of Williamsport, maternal grandmother, Edna Hackenberg and her husband Guy, and 18 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Austin Miller, in 2015, maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Martin, and paternal grandparents, J. Merrill and Alma Miller, and a niece, Victoria Hauger.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Mifflinburg Alliance Church, 80 Church Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Donald Hewlett officiating.
Interment will be in the Mazeppa Cemetery.
The family welcomes flowers or if you wish you may make a donation in Terra’s memory to The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
To share in Terra‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.