Terry A. Vayda, of Northumberland, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sunbury.
He was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Sunbury, a son of the late Nicholas and Helen (Wirth) Vayda.
Terry worked at Sunbury Textile Mills for 46 years before retiring.
He enjoyed fishing and watching football and baseball.
Surviving are his wife Vicki; two sons, Terry Derr Vayda and wife Rebecca, and Stephen Vayda; two grandsons; brothers, John and Paul, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by four brothers; Barry, David, Nicholas and Thomas.
There will be no services.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.