Terry Eugene Jows, 66, of Emporium, formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona.
he was born Aug. 26, 1956, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Glenn W. and Patricia M. (Waltman) Jows.
Terry served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves as a Senior Airman from Oct. 6, 1975, until his honorable discharge on May 27, 1981.
He worked as an electronics repairman and technician.
Terry was an avid hunter and sportsman.
He is survived by numerous family members.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be sent to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, https://hdsa.org.
To share in Terry's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.