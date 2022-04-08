Terry E. Mitchell, 67, of West Milton, passed away Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, at his home.
A native of Union County, he was born March 29, 1955, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Ken and Jean (Frederick) Mitchell.
Terry was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, class of 1973.
He retired as a salesman for Orchard Pump and Supply Company after more than 30 years of service.
He was a 32nd degree Master Mason of Charity Lodge 144 F & AM, enjoyed playing his stereo, and in his younger days played in several different bands.
He was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Gomez of Lewisburg; a grandson, Brian Gomez and granddaughter, Savannah Gomez, both of Lewisburg; and a brother, Rick Mitchell of Lewisburg. Also surviving is his former wife, Rose Seibert of Lewisburg.
Friends and relatives will be received Monday, April 11, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, from 10 to 11 a.m., when Masonic services will be presented by Charity Lodge 144. Funeral services will follow with burial in the Mazeppa Cemetery.