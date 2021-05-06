Terry E. Snyder, 83, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Rockwell Retirement Center, Milton.
Terry was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Milton, a daughter of the late Mayberry and Evelyn (Smith) Johnson. She married John Snyder, who preceded her in death.
Terry was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Leo Williams of Shermans Dale; daughter-in-law, Tina Pontius of Northumberland; grandchildren, Kristi Shistle and her husband Jason, Melissa Williams and Cory; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaleb, Hailey, Tyler, Delainey and Kylie; one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sandy Johnson; one sister, Maxine Black; and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by her son, Steve Pontius; her sister, Kay Reedy; and her granddaughter, Jazmyn Williams.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in Harmony Cemetery, 257 Willow St., Milton.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland