Terry E. Zechman, 55, of Guyton, Georgia, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 10, 1967, in Lewisburg, Pa.
Terry served his country proudly in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division as an Airborne Infantryman. He served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.
He is survived by his mother, Gretchen Zechman; two daughters and one son-in-law, Brooke Zechman and Heather and Corey Johnson; two grandchildren, Sean Marsh and Oliver Johnson; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Vickie Zechman; one sister, Deborah Zechman, two nieces and two nephews.
Revelation 21:4 – He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Military honors will be provided by members of the Milton American Legion Honor Guard following the memorial service.
Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
