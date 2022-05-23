Terry Gene Strohecker, 77, of Hebe, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 16, 1944, in Hebe, a son of the late Fred and M. Edna (Paul) Strohecker.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Alpha (Stiely) Strohecker. Terry was also preceded in death by his siblings, Elwood, Anna, and Joan.
He was a 1962 graduate of the former Mahanoy Joint High School.
Terry was a lifetime member, elder, and council member at David’s United Church of Christ, Hebe. Terry also helped with Palm Sunday breakfasts and numerous other church functions.
Terry had a passion with farms and cattle. In 1964 he formed a business partnership of Strohecker & Baumert Livestock with the late Gary Baumert and in 1999 incorporated it into S & B Livestock Inc.
Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going to the grandkid’s sporting events, gator rides, and traveling to West Virginia. Terry was an avid card player and was unbeatable. He would always tell his opponents to keep practicing and he was going to play scientific. He would volunteer helping with many annual community events such the community carnivals. Terry was also known for his kettle soups and apple butter which were yearly traditions enjoyed by many.
He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his three children, Randy L. Strohecker and his companion (Tiff Morgan) of Penns Creek, Michael G. Strohecker of Finland, and Chris A. Strohecker of Hebe; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Sean (Makenzie), Samantha, Benjamin, Braxton, Sebastian, Nikolas, Chase, Angus, and Terri; three great-grandchildren, Paiton, Hunter and Lincoln; special daughter-in-law, Angie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, Herndon, where a Celebration of Life will start at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dale E. Thomas. A meal will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forrest Community Hall, c/o Keith Kembel, 240 Jordan Township Road, Herndon, PA 17830.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.