Terry L. Digan, 74, of North Front Street, Milton, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born June 24, 1947, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Arlan and Betty (Hall) Digan.
Terry was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School and he worked at ACF Industries in Milton. Terry served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He enjoyed football and was a fan of Notre Dame and the Raiders. He also enjoyed amateur boxing and wrestling. He liked motorcycles. Terry was a Coca-Cola collector. He liked to take trips to Las Vegas.
He is survived by two sons, Brian Digan and wife Jessica of Montoursville and Nick Digan and wife Brandy of Milton; a sister, Beverly “Janie” Drumheiser and husband William of Sunbury; a stepdaughter, Brandi Drumheller and husband Jesse of Sunbury; and two grandchildren, Austin Long and Cali Drumheller.
Friends and relatives will be received to share memories from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
