Terry L. Marks, 70, of Lewisburg, entered into rest on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on June 6, 1953, a daughter of the late Daniel Jr and Ruth (Sampsell) Derr. On April 20, 1975, she married Butch Marks, who passed away on Feb 10, 2014.
She was a graduate of Shikellamy High School class of 1971.
Terry worked as the dining room manager at Country Cupboard, retiring after almost 40 years. She was known to be a team player and would always take charge in a professional manner. Over the years she impacted many people she came in contact with through her work.
She loved antiques and craft items and also operated a stand at the Street of Shops, Terry’s Simply Country.
Terry enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Leigh. She was always a provider for her family and took great care of everyone.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Missy Marks, granddaughter, Leigh Marks, grandson, Daniel and wife Beth, two brothers-in-laws, Terry Marks and Bill Marks, mother-in-law, Stella Marks, a cousin, Nancy Derr and three very close friends, Bev Sawyer, Jean Ruane and Tracy Walshaw.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to honor Terry’s life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, with Pastor Daniel Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry’s memory may be sent to Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share in Terry’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.