Terry L. Parker Sr., 72, of Chestnut Grove Road, Danville, passed away on July 30, 2021, at Grandview Nursing Home in Danville. Born in Elmira, N.Y. on Dec. 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Charles and Isabelle (Mills) Parker. He was married on Aug. 8, 1967, to the former MaryEllen Chappell who survives.
Terry attended Danville Schools and he was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. He worked as a bar tester at Milton Manufacturing, he was the supervisor of Liberty Valley Golf Course in Danville and he worked security at Christ Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed model trains. Terry loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, MaryEllen; a son, Terry L. Parker Jr. of Mifflinburg; a daughter, Stacey Reedy and husband, Dennis, of Danville; a brother, Rand Parker of Florida; three sisters, Sharyn Snyder of Milton, Deborah Derr of Danville, and Kathleen Wegrzynowicz of Picture Rocks; five grandchildren, Drew Parker, Chanda Parker, Joshua Parker, Bailey Parker, and Kathryn Reedy; and five great-grandchildren, Riley Parker, Skylar Parker, Camden Springer, Gracelynn Parker, and Adelyn Parker.
Terry was preceded in death by three brothers, Scott Parker, Richard Parker, and Macarthur Parker.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 7 in Presbyterian Cemetery in McEwensville with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com