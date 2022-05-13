Terry L. Shemory, 74, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 7:18 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
He was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Marlin and Sadie (Wallace) Shemory. On May 28, 1967, he married the former Joan Shively, who preceded him in death March 15, 2013.
Terry was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Mifflinburg School District, Milton Steel and retired from Marvin Walters Contracting.
Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with family.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Nikki Shemory of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Terri Jo and Rodney Brittain of Millmont; four grandchildren and their spouses, Tamara Brittain, Blayne and Deanna Brittain, Morgan and Tyler Boonie, and Blake Shemory; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Mankoski and Aidan Brittain; four brothers, Marlin Jr. and Marlene Shemory of Richfield, Donald and Marla Shemory of Florida, Ronald and Jeri Shemory of Florida, and Tommy Shemory of Glen Iron; two sisters, Marlinda and Rick Rieck of Florida, and Jackie and Charlie Lilley of Lewisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy Kratzer and Karen Shemory in infancy.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 5, with Pastor Richard VonNeida officiating.
Burial will follow in Lincoln Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, www.stjude.org/donate
