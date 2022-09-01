Terry L. Walter, 62, of Muncy, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Born March 4, 1960, in Sunbury, he was a son of Shirley Lauver Walter and Wayne Walter Sr., of Selinsgrove. He and his wife, the former Wendy L. Holmes, celebrated 42 years of marriage on July 11, 2022.
Terry was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, Class of 1978. Shortly after graduation, Terry began a career in the trucking industry. He owned and operated his own semi and was leased to Landstar. For the next 37 years Terry would travel the country delivering products to various companies including companies in Alaska. He was awarded the two-million-mile safe drivers award, and the Roadstar award for his company dedication.
Terry and his son Jason were founding partners in J&K Grounds Maintenance, a company they started in 2019. Terry enjoyed being able to spend time with his son and operate heavy equipment. In his free time Terry enjoyed skiing, traveling, trains, farming, antique auctions, and restoring antique lanterns. He loved spending all of his free time with his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are a son, Jason P. (Kellie) Walter of Warrenton, Va.; three grandchildren, Oliver L. Walter, Meike A. Walter, and Avery L. Walter; two brothers, Wayne (Gail) Walter Jr. of Berwick, and Keith (Lori) Walter of Kreamer; and four sisters, Judy (Jamie) Rinehart of Dallas, Patsy Kim Zerbe, of Sunbury, Deborah (Bob) Houseknecht of Sunbury, and Mary (Todd) Pensyl of Mount Carmel.
The family visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and the service following beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hughesville Fireman’s Social Hall, 30 S. Railroad St., Hughesville, with Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating.
Private burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.