Terry Richard Mowrer, 73, of Bloomsburg, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 30, 1948, in Danville, the son of the late John Harry and Helen Mary (Bookmiller) Mowrer.
Terry served his country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Susan (Chappell) Mowrer. They were married Aug. 16, 1980.
Terry was employed for Strick Corporation in Washingtonville for more than 20 years.
An avid sports fan, he loved playing softball and watching the Steelers. He loved going to the beach with his family and thoroughly enjoyed porch sitting. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will be remembered as a cheerful friend, a caring father and grandfather and loving husband.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, James T. Steers and his fiancé Staci Morgan of Danville; one daughter, Karen M. Huber and her husband Randy of Bloomsburg; two grandsons, Thomas Richard Huber and his fiancé Cheyanna Wolcott of Athens, Pa., and Nathaniel Lynn “Nate” Huber of Bloomsburg; one brother, Carl Mowrer of the Philippines; one sister, Dorothy Cesari and her companion Zach of California; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Tommie, and Ronnie Mowrer; and one sister, Eleanor Lavorico.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Resource Center, PO Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville.