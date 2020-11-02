Terry Walls, 62, Mifflinburg

Terry Walls, 62, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home.
She was born May 22, 1958, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Charlie and Betty (Dreese) Berry. On April 15, 1974, she married David E. Walls, Sr., who survives. They were married for 46 years.
She was employed at Yoder-Zimmerman VFW Post 1964, Mifflinburg.
Terry was a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of the Mifflinburg VFW, and Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410.
She enjoyed riding motorcycles and volunteered with various organizations.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Rusty and Amy Walls of Millmont, and David Walls, Jr. of Mifflinburg; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Peg and Elvis Thomas, and Connie and John Brumgard, all of Loganton; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Julie Walls of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Dalton, Whitley, Garett, Emily and Griffin Walls; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt Walls.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Syd Berry.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Ricky Phillips, officiating.
Burial will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
