SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Kaiden Shelton’s home run in the third inning against the Midwest would have held up even if the Southwest didn’t score a run the rest of the way in a 4-0 win.
That wasn’t the case as the Southwest added three more to eliminate the Midwest representative from Davenport, Iowa.
It was a bounce-back game in a big way after being one-hit against Hawaii just the night before. Pearland, Texas manager Aaron Cummings said the team would rebound from the loss. He wasn’t wrong.
A run in the fourth added to the Southwest totals. Landon Karel reached on an error and came around on a single and dropped third strike.
The Southwest continued to pound away at Midwest pitching, adding a run in the sixth when Corey Kahn drove a triple to the right field wall. He scored on a passed ball to set the final score. Pearland remains alive in the elimination bracket and meets Hollidaysburg at 7 p.m.
Latin America 8, Panama 1
Latin America’s Luis Garcia homered in the team’s elimination game against Panama.
He also drove in four runs and scored one himself to help lead the Latin America representatives from Managua, Nicaragua to a win over Panama. Latin America will advance to take on the Caribbean today at 5 p.m. That game will take place at Volunteer Stadium.
As for Tuesday, Garcia’s home run was the spark Latin America needed to finish off Panama. Johan Saravia hit a double as Latin America pounded five different Panama pitchers to produce eight runs on eight hits.
Ronny Artola and Johan Saravia combined to give up one run on three hits. Saravia, who picked up the win, recorded six strikeouts in three innings of work.
After consecutive shutouts to open the tournament, Canada came back down to earth with back-to-back losses.
The Caribbean took advantage of Canada’s pitching early as Davey-Jay Rijke drew a seven-pitch walk. Three consecutive singles followed as the Caribbean took a two-run lead.
The Caribbean added more in the third when Shemar Jacobus reached on a walk and Deshawn Bonafasia hit a single to put him into scoring position.
A fielder’s choice followed and scored two for the Caribbean.
Canada added runs in the sixth as it attempted to come back, ultimately falling short when a strikeout looking ended the game.