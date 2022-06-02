The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas freshman Mia Scott is so shy that she hasn’t spoken at a news conference all season.
There was nothing timid about the way she swung the bat on Thursday. She went 4-for-4 and helped the Longhorns beat No. 5 seed UCLA 7-2 in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.
Her performance was bolder than her recent ones.
“The story behind the story there is in super regionals, she really struggled,” Texas coach Mike White said. “She had a tough one. It was in her head.”
She figured it all out against UCLA. She had a triple, a double and two singles for the Longhorns (44-19-1), who hadn’t won a World Series game since a semifinal run in 2013.
Texas’ Hailey Dolcini (23-10) held the Bruins to six hits in a complete-game victory, the kind of gritty effort that got the unseeded Longhorns to Oklahoma City.
“Do they have a chip? Yeah, I think they do,” White said. “It’s been a tough year. Not a lot of things have gone our way, to tell you the truth, but they’ve kept their head about them. It’s not an excuse. It’s one of our mantras — no excuses, no regrets, and we’re here to play. It’s fun.”
UCLA’s Megan Faraimo (22-5), a second-team NFCA All-America pitcher who missed last year’s World Series with a hand injury, took the loss.
“This moment is something I was looking forward to for a long time,” a disappointed Faraimo said. “I was just trying to focus on being where my feet are.”
Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2 (5 inn.)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams, and the No. 1 seed Sooners rolled past the Wildcats, seeded ninth.
The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (31-5) — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss.
Oklahoma (55-2) advanced to play rival Texas on Saturday in their first ever World Series meeting. Saturday’s winner would be just one victory from a spot in the best-of-three championship series.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso considers it a plus that the Sooners are familiar with the Longhorns.
“I think it’s a benefit,” Gasso said. “We know what we’re dealing with. We know what to work on. We’ve seen it three times.”
Northwestern’s Rachel Lewis’ solo blast over the left field fence in the third inning opened the scoring. It was her 23rd homer of the season.
That was the only hit Oklahoma starter Hope Trautwein (19-1) allowed. She struck out seven and walked five in 42/3 innings to claim the win.
Florida 7, Oregon State 1
OKLAHOMA CITY — Natalie Lugo pitched six innings of scoreless relief, and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3-for-3 to help the 14th-seeded Gators beat the Beavers.
Lugo stepped in for starter Lexie Delbrey with the bases loaded and no outs in the second and got out unscathed.
“Get the ball on the ground, let the defense work, things that I already know — those are my goals when I go into situations like that,” Lugo said. “I have one of the best defenses behind me, and I know if I hit my spots, they’re going to get me out of it.”
Lugo (12-5) gave up one hit and struck out six.
“In particular, I felt like all my pitches were working pretty well,” she said. “When the off-speed is on, I feel like I can get a lot of outs pretty quickly, pretty easily, and let my defense work. So that was the game-changer for me personally and what helped.”
Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators (49-17).
Mariah Mazon, a third-team NFCA All-American, did not play. She’s Oregon State’s pitching ace and one of its best hitters.
“The big elephant in the room,” Oregon State coach Laura Berg said. “No, I cannot say why she was not here. She’s just unavailable today. Hopefully, we’ll have her tomorrow. It’s just some unfortunate circumstances out of her control that she was not able to be here today.”
Oregon State’s Sarah Haendiges (13-7) pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss. Florida coach Tim Walton respects Haendiges, but he expected to see Mazon.
“When I didn’t see her in the starting lineup and pitching, I knew something was up,” he said.