U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson recently took action to protect our nation’s deer, moose and elk by authoring and supporting the Chronic Wasting Disease Research & Management Act. Through the hard work of Rep. Thompson, Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI, 03) and a bipartisan group of senators, this bill passed Congress in late December as part of the omnibus appropriations bill and was signed into law by the president.
Rep. Thompson is a fellow hunter and angler and has championed the sportsmen’s agenda since he was elected to the House in 2008. He grew up hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania and values the important lessons and experiences people gain from being outdoors. He has consistently represented the interests of hunters, anglers, and gun owners by supporting policies that protect our Second Amendment rights, promote conservation, minimize burdensome or unnecessary regulations, and expand access to public lands and waters.
Like me, he values the importance of healthy lands and waters — whether to deer or dove hunt, or to grow the food and fiber that sustain our economy. Since joining the U.S. House of Representatives, he has worked to protect native wildlife and our nation’s recreational economy dependent on native wildlife. His legislation will increase both research and management of chronic wasting disease (CWD), which has been identified in 30 states and has the potential to negatively affect recreational hunting, outdoor tourism, local businesses, farms and ecosystems. CWD is a neurological disorder, similar to “mad cow disease,” which is contagious within each species and always fatal.
The recently enacted bill authorizes a program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support research and management of CWD through USDA cooperative agreements with state and tribal wildlife agencies and agriculture departments. It also directs the USDA to improve its certification program for captive deer, which is intended to control the spread of the disease from these facilities.
“The U.S. House of Representatives recognized just how important it is to better understand the diagnosis, transmission, and spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer populations, in Pennsylvania and across the country,” Rep. Thompson said in a news release. “There is certainly urgent need for research and management efforts, and I thank my colleagues who supported this bill along with the many stakeholders who share the common goal of eradicating this disease.”
White-tailed deer are by far the most pursued game animal in North America. More than 8 of every 10 hunters hunt deer every year. CWD threatens entire ecosystems across the country, as well as the robust outdoor recreation economies supported by healthy wildlife populations. Rep. Thompson’s Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in deer hunters with an estimated 700,000 participants.
I commend Rep. Thompson for his leadership that resulted in the passing of this critical legislation that will secure the future of deer, and our deer hunting heritage.
James L. Cummins is President of the Boone and Crockett Club. It is the oldest conservation organization in North America, founded in 1887 by Theodore Roosevelt.