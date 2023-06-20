Some of my earliest memories of my Mom and Dad were their angry words to each other due to Dad’s alcoholism. When they began an argument, my older brother, Fred (named after Dad), and I were sent to our rooms until the argument was over.
When we got a little older, we would sneak out of our bedroom and quietly stand unseen in the hallway and listen to their angry words. After a few minutes, we would go back to our bedroom and act out what we just saw. I would be Mom, and Fred would be Dad, and I’d say “Fred, you need to stop drinking, it’s disgusting!” And my brother, as Dad, would say “Ethel, my drinking is not a problem and it relaxes me!” Then I, as Mom, would grab the Coke bottle we used as Dad’s liquor bottle and hide it under a pillow or in the closet. Then we’d laugh and compliment each other for the “show” we acted out.
We had many shows over those early years, and there were nights when we cried ourselves to sleep due to my parents’ intense arguments. Other nights, Mom would hustle us into the car and we would stay overnight at Grandma’s house which was a mile away.
Dad, who was a medical doctor, lost his private practice due to his alcoholism, and Mom threatened him with divorce so we moved from Williamsport to Laurelton where Dad began his new job at Laurelton Center. By this time, Fred was able to physically handle Dad if an argument erupted, so Dad usually left the house to drink on weekends when he wasn’t working. Plus, brother Tom was born and Dad seemed to be drinking less and less.
As a young adult, I began reading about children of alcoholics and all the problems they had. However, Fred and I didn’t think we had any mental scars because we were able to make it funny with our little skits. Into my late teens, I realized Dad had taught me a lot despite his alcoholism. For example, if I didn’t know the meaning of a word, he said “look it up!” He later told me that looking it up would allow me to remember the definition more so than if he simply told me what the word meant. He also taught each of us how to play chess and cribbage at an early age.
Onward into my marriage and life after college, I wound up working at Laurelton Center because my major was history/education and the only history teacher positions available were out of state.
I found that the staff at Laurelton Center loved Dad. He was known as a kind, gentle, and very smart physician who was an excellent diagnostician. Many staff members told me that Dad was one of the best, if not the best doctor Laurelton ever had.
By this time, Dad had pretty much stopped drinking due to his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. It was in the early stages, but his medical brain remained excellent. I learned that through my youngest son, Burke, who had cystic fibrosis.
Burke was around 3 years old when he awoke one morning with severe pain in his stomach. I called Dad, who lived about a mile away, to come and check him out. Dad arrived quickly, examined Burke, and said “I think it’s appendicitis — you better get him to the hospital right away.” We called the hospital to tell them we were coming and thankfully, one of the physicians had worked with Dad in the past and knew about his diagnostic abilities. If not for Dad’s diagnostic ability, we might have lost Burke.
We learned later that Burke had gone into respiratory arrest on the operating table. The doctor who had worked with Dad told us later that “the surgeon wanted to check something else, but I told him “if Dr. Derr, says it’s appendicitis, then that’s what we should check first.” Burke recovered quickly and lived many more years.
After Burke’s recovery, Dad and I had a discussion at our house. Dad wanted to go outside and so I followed him. He said “Of course you know I love you very much.” Wow, the tears filled my eyes and I replied “I know, I love you, too.” All those years of “alcoholic disgust” vanished never to return. It was an instance of sudden forgiveness I will never forget. Despite his alcoholism, Dad gave me some vital advice about life and living through his own life and recovery from alcoholism.
Dad died in 1993, and I arrived at the Nursing Home a few moments after he died. Mom wasn’t feeling well and had to stay home. I thanked all the staff for taking good care of him, and they left me alone so I could have a private goodbye. I said a prayer of thanks and suddenly heard loud crying coming from behind the curtain where Dad’s roommate, Emory, was still awake and sobbing. I began rubbing his back and quietly telling him Dad was now free of any pain in his new home and I thanked him for being Dad’s sidekick. Emory would wheel Dad to every meal in his wheelchair and Dad enjoyed being with him. They were good roommates.
This Old Codger raises a toast of “Thanks for everything, Dad!” I hope all of you will do the same!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.