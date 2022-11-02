SUNBURY — The 24th annual free Thanksgiving dinner that feeds more than 1,000 people will return to Zion Lutheran Church at Fifth and Market streets in Sunbury this year.
Coordinator Rhonda Fisher said the meal will be served at 12 noon Nov. 24 at the church social hall. The church had not been able to accommodate the event in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's wonderful news," said Fisher. "I am ecstatic. My heart is so full that I can serve our Thanksgiving family a sit-down meal. We'll be a nice, warm building, and we'll be together."
Fisher said she is concerned about turkeys being scarce or expensive. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, "Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation."
"The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112% higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound in November 2015, during the 2015 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak," according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Fisher said she will start cooking and preparing some of the food over the weekend before and also on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Donuts and coffee will be served at 9 a.m. Nov. 24. A blessing with dinner will be served at 12 noon. Free delivery is available for shut-ins and high rise residents within a five-mile radius.
The meal will consist of turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, yams, dinner rolls and dessert. Bags of non-perishable food are also available.
To make monetary, supplies or food donations, to volunteer to help serve or deliver meals, call Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634. Monetary donations can be mailed to 1164 Middle Creek Road, Beaver Springs, PA 17812, C/O Rhonda Fisher.
To order the day of the event only, call 570-286-6459.