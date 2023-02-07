It’s February — American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.
President Lyndon B. Johnson, among the millions of people in the country who’d had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964. Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February as American Heart Month.
— Source: heart.com
During February, physicians in our Valley will add to our understanding of why our heart is so important to a healthy life.
Today: The heart is a powerful engine.
Feb. 14: What is a heart attack?
Feb. 21: An update on heart surgery.
Feb. 28: Is there life after heart disease or a heart attack?
— Jean Knouse, Features Editor