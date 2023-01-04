The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime, and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night.
Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He finished with 19 points.
Cavaliers 90, Suns 88
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley’s 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped Cleveland send Phoenix to its fourth straight loss.
Knicks 117, Spurs 114
NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and New York beat San Antonio.
Grizzlies 131, Hornets 107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.
Magic 126, Thunder 115
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Orlando beat Oklahoma City to break a three-game losing streak.
Pelicans 119, Rockets 108
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 28 points, and short-handed New Orleans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a victory over struggling Houston.
Bulls 121, Nets 112
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and Chicago stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak.
Bucks 104, Raptors 101, OT
TORONTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime, and Milwaukee beat Toronto.
Timberwolves 113, Trail Blazers 106
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Minnesota beat Portland.