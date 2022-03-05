It’s funny how quickly age sneaks up on you. One minute it seemed like I was 12 or 13 years old, spending my days fishing for trout, bass, sunnies and chubs, and in practically the blink of an eye I’ve found myself in my 60s. What happened!
Now a senior, I’m still looking forward to spring and all the angling opportunities it will bring, much as I did in my youth. But now my friends and I have begun to go about preparing in a much different manner.
Take getting bait for example. As a kid, I was in charge of acquiring all the bait my father, uncle and myself would need for the opening weekend of trout season. That meant spending hours out after dark searching for night crawlers while it rained. Now the thought of being bent over for five minutes, let alone an hour or two, makes my sciatic nerve tense up.
If it were a dry year, my good friend Tim Troxell and I would be reduced to using a shovel, flipping rocks and rolling logs. But you could bet, no matter what it took, we would find all the worms needed and then some.
Both our fathers were avid minnow fishermen. That meant Tim and I would suit up with hip boots, mount our bikes and pedal to all the neighborhood streams to net minnows. When you consider how cold March can be, I’m sure our fathers thought it was great that we would not only do this so they didn’t have to, but actually thought it was fun. Heck, for a couple of young boys, gathering bait was almost as much fun as actually fishing.
My how things have changed. Luckily, some good friends own a bait shop, so for a few dollars I can drop by, pick up whatever I need, and it’s off to the water. Convenient yes, but I can’t help but miss those childhood adventures experienced while hunting bait. Things like stumbling into a skunk while looking for worms or stepping into a hole deeper than your hip boots reached. You just don’t know what adventure is until you’ve pedaled your bike home soaking wet on a cold March day.
Do kids still gather bait today? I suppose a few do, but I bet most are too busy playing video games in the comfort of the living room. I feel bad for those youngsters, I truly do, as I still have fond memories of time spent outdoors as a youngster.
What other changes have taken place? Well, for me knot tying has become a real challenge. While I know how to tie more knows now than I did as a boy, seeing to it is another matter entirely. Not only has line gotten thinner, but my eyes have also gotten older, meaning if I don’t take along by bifocals, which truly hate to wear, I’ll have to depend on my wife or a friend to assist me. There’s nothing like being 60 and having a 70-year-old friend who does wear their glasses saying “here fella, need some help with that knot?”
Other changes have also taken place like trying to always keep my feet dry, fishing closer to where we are parked, using a wading staff, and releasing more fish than I keep. Little things that change, but don’t take away my love for the sport.
The things we love to do are worth doing, even if a few minor changes must take place. What’s important is that you are enjoying yourself. You only live once so be sure to make the most of it.
Until next time, thanks again for taking the time to read the thoughts of an aging outdoor enthusiast. Oh, and by the way, if next time you’re fishing you see some old gray-haired bearded angler struggling to tie a knot, offer him help by telling him you’d enjoy the practice. Believe me, he’d appreciate it.