There’s just something special about the Christmas season. It’s a time to rejoice and appreciate life and the many gifts that come with it. Gifts like the beauty of the rising sun, the sound of songbirds as they cheerily go about their day, and all those little pleasure and perks that we way too often take for granted. It certainly humbles a person to think about just how blessed we are.
Do you celebrate the season by giving gifts? Many people do. My question to you is do you give the very best gift you can to those you care about? The gift I’m thinking about is the gift of time and attention.
Oh, I know, I know. It’s a busy life with lots of demands on your time. There’s work, there’s chores, and all those little responsibilities that need attended to. Sometimes it seems like the list of things that need done is never-ending.
Guess what? No matter how busy you are, if you truly want to, I’m sure you can find a little time for those you care about. After all, isn’t your time truly and honestly the very best gift you can give someone?
I know a lot of folks who would treasure a phone call or even a letter. Yes, a few folks still write letters. My wife Karen has a friend who loves to write, and often sends her letters discussing visits to view the elk herd or how her family’s hunting season is going.
After coming home from a busy day at the office, such letters always put a smile on my wife’s face as she takes a moment just to think about a friend, and what they are experiencing.
Do you have family or friends who may feel you’ve forgotten them? Think about how good it makes you feel to think they’ve thought about you ñ why not return that favor?
As mentioned, a letter or phone call would be nice. Why, even a text or email will let them know you care. But, if possible, why not a visit? Do you have a shared passion?
Why not plan a winter small game hunt or flintlock deer hunt, a fishing excursion or a simple hike.
A walk out in the fresh air enjoying nature while catching up with one another can be the perfect way to renew a friendship.
If like me you have older friends who might not be up to a day afield, simply stopping by to share a few old tales of past experiences can bring a smile to a friendís face and a warmth to their heart.
Trust me, as you get older, taking the time to remember past experiences and sharing them either with those who were there or who simply would have enjoyed them becomes more and more important.
Classes secheduled
I’ve been asked to pass on the following message by the R.B. Winter Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Beginning Jan. 4, classes for both beginning and advanced fly tiers will be held in the Lewisburg are. For more information call Rod Jones at 570-259-7205 for beginners’ classes or Rick Edwards 570-847-7790 for advanced classes.
Well folks, though I’m told by some it may not be politically correct, I’d like to close by wishing you a very Merry Christmas and holiday season.
I hope you too have the opportunity to spend some time with those you care about. Take it from this old country redneck, it’s the simple things like enjoying one another’s company that makes this life so special and rewarding.