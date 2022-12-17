The scandal I recently wrote about involving the Paycheck Protection Program has grown even worse, with some of the very richest Americans being rewarded.
The program, established to provide loan relief to the many small businesses forced to close during the lockdowns (being declared nonessential while big ones were not) was badly mismanaged. Despite the intention that the greater share of benefits would go to lower-income households, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis later concluded that “three-quarters of its benefits went to unintended recipients, including business owners, creditors and suppliers, rather than to workers,” and estimated that 72 percent of funds went to the top 20 percent of households in terms of income.
The program, administered by the Small Business Administration, then turned the vast majority of loans into grants, which don’t require repayment. $1.4 billion of this forgiveness accrued to more than 100 of the nation’s top law firms and accounting companies, according to an analysis of federal spending information done by the nonprofit Open the Books.
Most of these law and accounting firms hardly qualify as small businesses and did not have to lay off employees. Among the biggest winners was Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the New York City law firm of Democratic superlawyer David Boies, which received $10 million. His firm’s loan was forgiven. During the period covered, the firm’s equity partners earned $4.5 million each, with the firm billing clients $480 million. The firm Kasowitz Benson Torres received a $10 million loan that was also forgiven; in 2021 each partner averaged a measly $2.4 million.
This was in stark contrast to the devastation that happened to so many small businesses across the country as they struggled to remain afloat, could not get any help and had to close. The tens of billions that thieves stole outright from the program (little of which has been recovered) is bad enough, but why were taxpayers forced to gift billions to rich people with large salaries? If this veiled thievery were not uncovered by public-minded people it would be swept under the rug, like so much of the corruption in Washington.
I did not hear any cry from Democrats condemning this dishonesty; after all, they were complicit in it. And Republicans who did not do everything they could to prevent such sleaze from being enacted are equally at fault. Has anyone heard Biden demanding such theft be prosecuted? Who was complicit or even paid off in changing these loans to grants? Was it even lawful? And how much came back as political donations? We indeed have the best politicians money can buy.
Thomas Modesto,
Danville