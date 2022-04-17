My rudimentary understanding of what it means to be a Christian, a follower of Christ, is that we are called to be followers of the character of Christ. In the Gospel of John, Chapter 14, there is this beautiful discourse between Jesus and his followers about his death, his departure from them. In verse 12, Jesus is recorded to say: “I assure you that whoever believes in me will do the works that I do. They will do even greater works than these … ” and Jesus goes on to say through the remainder of this conversation that he will send a companion, the Holy Spirit, to be with them to guide them and remind them of their connection to him, even when he is not physically with them. After which he gives the final commandment one more time, chapter 15, verse nine to 12, “As the Father loved me, I too have loved you. Remain in my love. Keep my commandment: Love each other just as I have loved you.”
This is what Jesus left the Disciples with, this is what He then left us with: “love each other.”
Often, I hear caveats to this very statement. Many try to explain who Jesus didn’t mean; however, I have yet to find any exclusions in Jesus’ words, through New Testament exegetical studies and through in-depth commentaries on the Gospels, I don’t see any exclusions, only the words: “Love each other as I have loved you.”
As I prayerfully considered where that companion Jesus sent — which I so often try to rely upon — to lead me to what I may share on this holiest of Holy days which we mark as Resurrection Sunday, I read a short story a friend had shared. I have heard this story in other forms, but this version stays with me: “ … Another time, my dad gave 50 bucks to a guy who said he needed to buy medicine for his kids. I told my dad he was probably going to spend the money on alcohol or something, but my dad said that ‘whether he was lying or not says something about HIS character, but hearing someone in need and choosing not to help when I have the means says something about mine.’”
As I read this story, I thought of Jesus. Can you imagine Peter saying to him, “You’re giving your life for them?!? They aren’t going to love each other like you said, much less go on to do greater things!” Can you imagine Mary Magdala saying, “Jesus, why don’t we just escape this madness and go away until things cool off. You don’t need to give your life to people who will prove to be ungrateful. Look what our brothers and sisters, the Israelites, did for 40 years after they were rescued.”
And yet, when Peter draws his sword to defend Jesus from Malchus, the high priest’s servant who came to arrest him, Jesus says to him, “Peter put away your sword…” (John 18:10)
Today, we celebrate Easter, the gift of life that Jesus has given us. I’m not talking about the life after this one. This day we celebrate Jesus taking care of that for us all; yet, it is the living that I believe we should be reminded of this day. Living the life Jesus charged us with, “followers, friends, family, brothers and sisters, you will go on to do greater things that I have done, love each other.” No caveats, not just the ones that believe as you do, not just the ones who look like you, not just the ones whose faith matches yours, not even just the ones whose political party affiliation matches yours. Nope. No. No caveats whatsoever.
Just love each other.
What an amazing day of celebration Easter is in the Christian tradition. For the life of me, however, I cannot imagine that Jesus is impressed so much with the way we celebrate this day more than the way we live every day. I believe the very rudimentary thinking that when Jesus said, “You will go on to do greater things than I,” it was about being able to love even more, it was about our living and not our dying. Are we loving each other, are we going on to do greater things than Jesus did, living in ways that others may live too, loving one another, so others may know they are loved too? Are we being the followers of the character of Christ?
And I have to wonder — when the flowers of Easter morning begin to fade, suits, ties and dresses have been sent off to the drycleaners and our Easter Sunday celebrations are but a memory, how has this day changed the way we live? God thought enough of us to send Jesus to show us how to live. Has Christ’s living changed the way we live? and better yet, did Christ’s loving change the way we love?
Christ is risen! What greater gift could have been given for us, just to show us how to live. The resurrection is a promise for later. Now is the time to live in a way in which we work for peace and the way in which we share unconditional love. Jesus showed us the way, God gave us the gift, how will we use it? What will it say about our character?
Happy Easter!
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org