MIFFLINBURG — Anyone who’s picked up bread, potatoes or a bag of pretzels at their neighborhood store remembers the friendly welcome and convenience of the place. That friendliness and convenience are making a comeback on Chestnut Street.
The Corner Store, at Fifth and Chestnut streets, will celebrate its grand opening on National Ice Cream Day on July 16, by offering free ice cream for kids 12 and under. Everyone else can buy ice cream for “the old-fashioned price of just 99 cents.”
Bigfoot, of Bigfoot Country, will help celebrate in the renovated store, once home to K.L. Shively TV and Appliance, as people try the subs, fresh produce and other foods at the Corner Store, which will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.
Owners Holden and Alison Midkiff are looking forward to celebrating their grand opening with the focus on ice cream.
“Ice cream makes everyone happy,” Holden said. “You’ve never handed anyone an ice cream cone that was sad.”
“Almost everyone is happy when they’re getting ice cream,” Alison agreed. “That’s always fun.”
The Midkiffs raise Guernsey cows and, more recently, sheep at Crossroad Farms outside of Lewisburg. In 2019 they built a milk processing plant and started bottling and delivering their own milk. Last February they bought the space at 451 Chestnut St. and have been working to transform it into a store/eatery.
The Corner Store offers grass-fed, A2 dairy milk, fresh produce, weekly lunch specials, bread, snacks, pasture-raised meat, pantry staples, cheese, small-batch ice cream and more.
“We’re trying to make this a community spot for Mifflinburg for good food, ice cream and a place to sit down for a few minutes,” Holden said.
Their produce is as local as possible, with black cherries, onions, broccoli, tomatoes and more. For now, they offer sweet corn from Maryland and peaches from Georgia — at least until local crops are ready. Their made-from-scratch ice cream is from Milk House Creamery in Drums.
Holden grew up in a farming family — his parents own Ard’s Farm, outside of Lewisburg. Alison, however, was born and raised in Baltimore. Rural living took some adjustment for her, but she’s grown fond of it.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I wouldn’t go back.”
The two of them have enjoyed forming connections with other businesses and organizations that support buying local.
“I’m really proud of Holden and all his efforts,” Alison said “It was really his idea and work that has made it happen.”
One of her biggest contributions was naming the store. She remembered her grandmother and father talking about going “down the corner” for groceries, pizza or ice cream.
“It was named after the tradition of corner stores,” she said.
Darryl and Donna Dreese, of Mifflinburg, enjoy stopping in for fresh produce and milk. The Corner Store’s A2 milk is easier to digest and tastes better, too, Donna said as she picked up a few bottles.
She appreciates what the Midkiffs are doing with the business and wants to see them succeed.
“I like the idea of trying to teach people to buy local and support your local farmers,” she said. “I just applaud them for that.”
The Corner Store will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit crossroadfarms.farm/corner-store or call 570-966-9558.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com