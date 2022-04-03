Here we are, Sunday, April 3, and Pennsylvania’s trout season is entering it’s second day. While today’s crowds will be slightly smaller than yesterday’s, I’m sure there will still be plenty of anglers out testing their luck.
Expect to find plenty of willing fish in most waterways, however don’t be surprised if many of them are now hook-shy, having been caught and released earlier. These, my friend, are the trout I enjoy fishing for. Oh sure, it was fun dragging all those over-eager fish in on opening morning, but now an angler can truly test his or her skills as trout, even hatchery trout, soon become wise to the tricks of the angler. Fish that would have charged any bait that drifted by will now be leader-shy, inspecting your offering closely before deciding if what they are looking at truly is a meal to be eaten or another attempt by an angler to sink a hook.
As the week goes on, you will encounter fewer and fewer anglers. The crowd of course will be larger on the weekends and will definitely spike on days of announced stockings. But on the whole, you’ll find yourself with plenty of casting room, with a good number of what I refer to as educated trout to cast to. These will be the fish that require patience and finesse to fool them into striking your offering.
If you haven’t already left the heavily stocked areas to prospect for fish, now is the time. The more time that passes, the more fish will scatter, taking up residence in deep holes, swift riffles and out-of-the-way pockets that the lesser skilled angler will either pass over or not know how fish effectively. These are the places where many fish will now take refuge. It is also quite possible that in such locations you will encounter hold-over fish. By hold-over, I’m referring to a fish stocked the year before. Such fish will typically be thin and sleek, having lost their hatchery diet fat. They will also have better formed fins and tails and possess rich, beautiful coloring when living in cold, clean water.
As the weeks pass, even more anglers will be leaving the waters of their favorite trout stream. Some will be hunting turkeys, others will be pursuing warm water species such as crappies, or possibly working on their honey-do-list. No matter the reason, by now it’s possible to fish for hours without encountering another angler. I don’t mind a bit of company from time to time, but I must admit there’s something special about fishing without anyone else to interrupt your enjoyment. Just you, the fish, and whatever bank side wildlife you may encounter.
Just picture this: Several trout rising in front of you, breaking the surface as they sip in may flies one after another. The whistling of wings as a pair of wood ducks fly overhead, perhaps a gray squirrel chattering from a nearby tree. This my friend is what I picture in my mind and heart when I thing about the joys of trout fishing right here in Central Pennsylvania. Makes you feel blessed, doesn’t it?
Make it a point to allow a little time for yourself to spend discovering the joys of mid-season trout fishing. You’ve earned it and no one knows how many tomorrows their life will bring. Treat yourself; you won’t regret it.