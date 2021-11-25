The Valley of Lights at Little Mexico Campground in Winfield is a holiday tradition in the making. For a second year, 30 acres will be festively decorated and ready to be enjoyed on Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m. ”We have a ¾ of a mile drive and it takes about 15 minutes to drive through it,” said Steve Criswell, who co-owns Little Mexico Campground with his wife Missy Loy. “We have at least a million lights, if not 3 million lights,” said Loy.
The drive-thru Christmas spectacle includes themed Christamas trees, festive cabin displays and inflatable decorations. In addition, there are sections dedicated to Snoopy and Minions. “There is a huge gingerbread house at the end for photo ops,” said Loy.
Preparations for Valley of Lights started in October, with the owners of the campground getting assistance from family, employees and 10 volunteers. One of those volunteers, Angel Shultz of Hughesville, is helping for a second year. “My husband and I drive through every night after new decorations go up and we just get so excited. We are 50 years old, but we feel like kids,” said Shultz.
It is that joy that inspired Criswell and Loy to create the Christmas spectacle. “We just want to put a smile on people’s faces,” said Criswell. Loy added, “It is a reminder of us growing up poor when we would drive around and look at other people’s lights. I want to keep that carrying on through the years. I want to decorate like nobody’s business.”
There is a $5.00 fee for cars, trucks, vans and SUVs seating 1-7 people and a $10.00 fee for 8-15 people in vans and SUVs. “It covers some of the electricity, but for us this isn’t a money maker. This is something to bring the community together,” said Criswell.
The couple has invested more than $40,000 this year for new lights and decorations to make the display even bigger than last year. “We bought out all the C-7 LED lights at the area’s Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot. [The workers] were amazed when we were walking out with three or four carts of lights,” said Criswell.
Shultz will be adding her own touches to her recreational vehicle, which has a “Christmas Vacation” theme. “We are going to have a campfire and have Christmas music playing. and there is a bigger fire near the entrance where people can gather around,” said Shultz.
“When it comes down to it, it is just pure happiness,” Loy said.
For more information about viewing days and times, visit Little Mexico Campground’s page on Facebook.