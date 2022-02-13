In the Book of Exodus, God says to Moses: “Let them (the Israelites) make for me a sanctuary so that I may dwell among them.” (Ex 25:8)
The command is part of detailed instructions about the building of a mishkan, a portable sanctuary, that the Israelites will carry with them on their journey in the wilderness.
In later documents, these descriptions are used as a model for building the first Temple in Jerusalem, sometime in the 10th century, BCE.
What is notable about the biblical command is that the sanctuary is built, not for God to dwell in, but to enable God to dwell among the people.
This is a keen observation that God does not need a sanctuary, we do. Even in those times, the human drive to stay safe, stay fed, and build a community was all-consuming. We are very good at Human “Doings,” but to be a Human Being, we sometimes need help to slow down. So we build sanctuaries: physical or temporal spaces where we can go to connect to our spiritual needs, our gratitude, our communities, and our Creator.
This has never been more true recently than in this time of pandemic, social distancing, isolating, masking, and quarantining.
Even as we resume our in-person worship, many are finding it necessary to join us only from home, via livestream.
We have all become better at navigating the live-stream culture, but when we are trying to connect to a sanctuary experience while sitting at our desks and looking at a screen, it can be hard to shut out what is happening around you.
I would suggest that we can easily build sanctuaries in our own homes that can, like the mishkan in the wilderness, be portable.
Maybe it is just a picture of a place or people that brings you joy when you look at it, and you hang that on your computer to delineate this online experience from all others. Maybe light a candle, make a cup of tea, turn off your phone...and then just breathe and allow yourself to feel the holiness that dwells among you.
In a commentary on this passage in Exodus by the 19th century sage known as the Malbim, writes: “Each one of us needs to build God a Tabernacle in the recesses of our hearts, by preparing oneself to become a Sanctuary for God and a place for the dwelling of God’s glory”
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.