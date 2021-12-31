I contracted COVID in November 2020, just before Thanksgiving. The emotional roller coaster now began. In addition to not feeling well, anxiety crept in as thoughts ran through my mind: There’s no cure. Am I going to get worse? Am I going to die?
Although my case was mild, I had lingering health issues. Monthly tests led to frustration and the next hill on the roller coaster. Why wasn’t I getting better?
Finally, in the spring of 2021, my health improved, and I enjoyed a sense of relief — relief that things were returning to normal, relief followed by happiness as vaccines were released and the world was going to recover. I got my vaccinations. In summer I traveled again and finally saw my parents. I got to hug my friends and family again.
But now, a year later, anger and exasperation have replaced that joy as I find myself going back up the roller coaster.
Vaccines are available, but too many people are not getting vaccinated. My friends who work in health care are exhausted — again — from the carnage that COVID wreaks.
I’m not naïve. I know the vaccine isn’t a 100% cure for all. But my mind goes back and forth. We, not one of us, have not experienced a crisis like this pandemic. It is everywhere. It is worldwide. Yet the solution is so simple and proven effective.
Yes, there are variants of the original coronavirus. But the three vaccines that were developed offer the undeniable protection we have from COVID-19. The answer seems clear, yet I wonder, why don’t people get the vaccine? My anger and exasperation have been joined by confusion, and it is a nasty combination.
As we begin 2022, my roller coaster is coming back down the hill and I am hopeful — hopeful that cases will drop, that more people will consider vaccinations, and that we’ll find the grace to be kind to one another.
Along with hope is a final New Year’s wish: If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please do. If it’s time for your booster, please get it. I can tell you personally, I am ready to get off this emotional roller coaster and get on a straight path that leads to a normal time for all of us.
Kristen Moyer lives in Watsontown. She is a member of The Daily Item’s Community Advisory board.