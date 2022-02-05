Here’s a question for you to consider: Can you name a bird that our area has an abundance of that can be hunted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday? If you guessed the crow, congratulations, you are correct.
With a season that started way back last July and doesn’t come to an end until quitting time on April 10, hunters wishing to pursue crows have ample opportunity to get afield for a day of wing shooting.
While many people simply take the crow for granted, in truth they are a very remarkable bird. A true survivor, the crow lives its life not only as a scavenger, feeding on roadkill and assorted human refuse, but it’s also a predator, quick to prey upon creatures such as young rabbits and birds. Add to that the fact that the crow will also consume agricultural crops, fruits and other vegetation, and it’s easy to see why the crow exists in such great numbers.
Crows can be found throughout the state, but are most commonly hunted in agricultural areas. Looking for a way to break the ice with a local farmer? Try asking permission to hunt for crows. Many farmers who don’t open their land to other hunting will consider allowing crow hunting, knowing how much damage a large crow population can do to agricultural crops. Who knows, this could be the opportunity you’ve been looking for to demonstrate to a landowner how you will act responsibly and care for their property while there as a guest. Maybe, just maybe, this will lead to other sporting opportunities.
Crows can be hunted using a variety of methods. You can pass shoot birds with a shotgun by simply waiting in an area with a large bird population, or even hunt them similar to the way hunters pursue woodchucks, spotting them feeding on the ground, then using either a rimfire or centerfire rifle to target birds. When pursuing crows using this method, it’s very important to be sure of what lies beyond your target. Safety first is a rule we all must follow without fail.
The most common as well as the most effective way to hunt crows is very similar to waterfowl hunting. Choosing a likely-looking location, the hunter or gunners will do their best to conceal themselves from these sharp-eyed birds. With hunters in place and shotguns ready for action, the birds are then called to use either mouth-blown calls or electronic callers, or better yet, a combination of the two.
For even more action, try using decoys. Crows readily respond to decoys, not only of crows but also of hawks or owls — both of which are natural enemies of the crow. Once spotted, raptor decoys are often attacked by angry crows, making for a truly exciting hunting situation.
Crows typically nest in April and May in large tall trees. Nests may be found as high as 70 feet in the air. Males and females both take part in nest building. The female will lay from 4 to 6 eggs which hatch in an average of 18 days. Within two weeks young birds will be fully feathered. At 5 weeks of age, birds will be ready to leave the nest, following their parents and learning from their actions. Hawks, owls, and eagles all prey on both young as well as adult crows. No doubt why when given the chance, crows will mob such birds in an effort to drive them from the area.
A true survivor, the crow has learned not only to live in urban areas but to thrive among people, relying not only on agricultural crops but on discarded food items and other waste. Think what you may about crows — scavenger, predator, crop thief, or what have you, the species must be given credit. For just like the cockroach, the crow will call this earth home for a very long time.