From Staff Reports
June is National Dairy Month and The GIANT Company team of dietitians is ready to help residents and their family “moo”ve into summer with a variety of free virtual nutrition classes.
“Research shows that incorporating dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, as part of a balanced diet is associated with such health benefits as boosting bone health and decreasing the risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “Our free virtual classes this June offer plenty of ways to incorporate dairy into your meal planning, in addition to ideas to help make real-life wellbeing easier.”
The GIANT Company team of dietitians will highlight the delicious nutrition benefits dairy offers, as well as share simple and affordable recipe ideas to celebrate the season throughout the month:
Summer Entertaining: June 8 at 12 p.m.; features Buffalo ranch chicken stuffed cucumber boats
Wellbeing Workshops: June 14 at 8 p.m.; explore the connection between dairy and weight management
Table Talk: June 14, 21 and 28 and 12: p.m.; learn about what dairy has to offer from industry experts
Mini Chef Mornings: June 17 at 10 a.m.; features banana split foil packets for Father’s Day
Here’s a peek at some of The GIANT Company other dietitian classes on the June schedule:
The dietitians are kicking off summer with a new series called Meal Solution Mondays at 12 p.m. These classes are packed full of easy and affordable meal solutions, like chickpea veggie burgers and grilled steak and corn salad to keep time in the kitchen short, so there’s more time for family fun.
Every Tuesday at 12 p.m. the dietitians have tips, tricks, and recipe inspiration for the summer produce season! In the Produce Spotlight class, learn how easy it is to make refrigerator pickled beets and whip up Vidalia onion dressing using seasonal fruits and veggies.
Get ready for picnic season with quick and seasonal dishes each Thursday at 12 p.m. in the Summer Entertaining class. On the last two Thursdays, the dietitians gear up for 4th of July celebrations with red, white, and blue salsa and mini patriotic cheesecakes.
Visit The GIANT Company dietitian websites at giantfoodstores.com/wellness or martinsfoods.com/wellness for recipe inspiration and resources. There is also a link to pre-register for all virtual classes, including a complete listing of classes and ingredients needed for each class. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, state, and attend the entire class.