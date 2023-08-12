I am reading a book on the history of the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pitchers today consider six innings a “quality start” (they call them). The great Sandy Koufax once threw 203 pitches and went all 13 innings to beat the Cubs. (What would they call that one today, “double” quality start?)
In Koufax’s final season (1966), he had a record of 27-9 with an ERA of 1.73. He started 41 games and threw 27 complete games with five shutouts. He threw an unbelievable 323 innings in ‘66, while striking out 317 hitters. (He led the league (NL) in all of these categories.) Of course, he won the “Cy Young Award” and he was second in the MVP voting to the legendary Pittsburgh Pirates, the great Roberto Clemente.
This was Koufax’s final season. He had to retire due to severe arthritis in his pitching arm (elbow). He was only 30 years old.
After the great Yankee Mickey Mantle faced Sandy in the World Series, the Mick said he took a fastball for strike one, he took a wicked curveball for strike two, and he “looked” at a fastball for strike three called. Three pitches and Mantle never took his bat off his shoulder. Then he told the umpire, “I didn’t see it, but that last one ‘sounded’ high.”
The great Sandy Koufax could really “bring it.”
