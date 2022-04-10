The holy days of Passover begin this year at sundown on April 15 Because the Torah (the Hebrew Scriptures) prescribe that the story of Passover, the Exodus of the Israelites, be remembered and learned from for all generations, it is one of our holiest, and most enduring traditions. While observing Passover may date back more than 2,000 years, the form of that observance has changed radically from biblical times.
The Passover Seder was not created until well after the year 100 CE. By then, Jewish life and practice was no longer centered in Jerusalem, and the sacrificial system described in the Torah had been abandoned with the destruction of the Temple and the subsequent forced migration of the Jews. The 2nd century rabbis wanted to make sure that everyone was, literally, on the same page and created the Seder (which simply means “order”) as a way of ensuring that. The Haggadah, the liturgy or “script” that is followed at most Seders, was not created until even later in the 700s.
Even though the first night of Passover is almost a week away, many Jewish households will go through a radical transformation in anticipation of the eight-day festival. Though individual practices vary from family to family, the Jewish tradition offers detailed instructions for preparing your home and yourself to fulfill the obligation of not eating any leaven, or Chametz, during this period. The injunction comes from the Book of Exodus. When the Israelites needed to leave Egypt quickly, they were told to bake their bread before it had a chance to rise, put it on their backs, and begin their journey to freedom. Because of that, and because of a teaching that the only way we can begin to appreciate the hardship our ancestors went through is to try to approximate it, we eat unleavened bread, matzah, during Passover.
But observing the Passover restriction of no Chametz is not limited to just eating matzah. We need to clean out our homes thoroughly to ensure that we have no leavened products in our possession during the week. Part of the traditional observance is to refrain from eating any grain products (with the exception of matzah), anything with yeast in it, or anything made from another leavening agent, including fermentation. So no pizza, no beer, no pasta, etc. during Passover! Foods specially marked “Kosher for Passover” ensure that we don’t eat anything accidentally. A traditional family activity done the night before Passover is for the children to search in the corners of their rooms, the whole house, and even their cars for any crumbs that might have been overlooked. They are then swept up with a feather and disposed of.
All of these prohibitions may seem extreme to some, but they are a powerful reminder of how fragile our freedom is and how easy it is to take the gifts we have for granted. Passover gives us a time to reflect on what our basic needs truly are, and what it might be like if we were forced to do without. We are encouraged to practice humility during the week of Passover, to honor the hardships of our ancestors and to rid ourselves of any behaviors that, like leaven, puff us up or expand our egos.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.