Often, as a pastor, you are honored to spend a substantial amount of the journey with members of your parish or congregation, and those moments on the journey can be both the most difficult and the most rewarding. This past week was truly a reminder to me as a pastor of such experiences. Within moments of one another, I received two calls. One that a young man with whom I had been honored to walk on an early part of his faith journey had been killed instantly when struck by a car while on vacation with his family. My heart sunk. This was not supposed to happen. This earthly journey was not to come to an end this soon for him. Moments later, I received notice that a friend’s wife had just given birth to their daughter, ironically about a week ahead of schedule. One journey ended way too soon, and another began before it was expected.
Both events reminded me of the importance of the journey in real and raw ways. It is about the journey for us here on Earth; it is how we share the journey with one another; it is how we lean on one another; how we create space for one another and, at the end of the journey, how we leave one another. Both the beginning and the end come with great emotion; the detail comes in the steps in between.
As I reflect on the life events of the week, I am reminded of the importance of being present for one another, as well. Our presence on this journey of life is not to correct others thinking about a situation or the latest news cycle, not to call out who is wrong and who is right, not to shout or point fingers at one another, or point out one’s wrongs on a social media page. It is to get to know one another and walk the journey with each other, side by side, shoulder to shoulder. While we know — not just in the Christian faith but in most, if not all faith beliefs, the journey is about respecting, understanding and loving one another. It makes the walk home more pleasant for all.
There is another old phrase that calls us to “walk a mile in a neighbor’s shoes,” and I wonder, is that not what living a life of empathy and understanding is about? Do we not learn to feel one another’s hurts and pains, joys and excitement, if we but allow ourselves to walk and understand the path we are on together? Do we not get to experience in real and deep ways what it means to live? However, be aware, walking the journey, walking a mile in someone’s shoes changes us. Lives of others begin to have an effect on our lives and the way we see the world around us.
The young man who was struck and killed this week had an overwhelming number of physical challenges in his young life. He taught me not to feel sorry for him. Instead, by walking with him, I learned to be in awe of him. He so often brought a smile to the faces of all who knew him. He brought amazement to people with whom he spoke, or that would take time to get to know him as he was so very smart and funny and inquisitive. If you took the time to know him, he showed you how beautiful his journey was. He taught people a way to look at life that overcame the most daunting challenges.
His journey and life cut short, reminded me once again of the importance of living a life open to hearing one another, open to understanding and caring for one another, open to getting past barriers and leading us to a relationship with one another. What I have learned in life, is that it is hard not to like someone you really take the time to get to know, to walk a bit of their journey with them and so I wonder, if we all took the time to put our energy into walking life’s journeys with those we meet, would there be so much discord in the world around us?
If you have lost someone, and I believe most reading this have probably had that experience, you will quickly realize the journey is the most important part. Here’s hoping, and praying, we all allow ourselves to walk one another home. It may just be the best part of life for you.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847, www.spuccwm.org