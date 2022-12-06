What a joy it was to watch folks come together as a community and witness Shamokin Dam’s first ever Christmas tree lighting.
Many thanks to all those who made it happen by donating lights, a tree, other equipment, working on logistics, helping with the decorating and participating in the lighting ceremony.
Special thanks to Pr. Mike Gaugler and the folks of Calvary Fellowship Susquehanna Valley, Mayor Joe McGranaghan, the Shamokin Dam Borough Council, Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine, the Shamokin Dam Borough Crew, Chief Tim Bremigen, John Shirk, Cole’s Hardware, Lowe’s, Walmart, Santa and the Shamokin Dam Fire Department, Dave Hayes, the fire police and the folks of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
As you pass the water tower along Routes 11 & 15, and the Christmas tree comes into view, may it serve as a reminder of the spirit of community.
Vicar Mindy Bartholomew,
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church,
Shamokin Dam