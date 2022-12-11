In September, Julia Edick began a new role as Director of the Arts for the Danville Area Community Center (DACC). The former designer graduated from Tyler School of Art with a bachelor of fine arts in textile arts and a masters degree in fashion from Drexel University.
After moving to Danville, Edick was looking for an outlet for her creativity and a way to become part of the greater Danville community. In January 2019 she opened The Knack on Mill Street in Danville to provide a space for children and adults looking to express themselves artistically. Julia provides a place and a means for budding artists with workshops, classes, open studio time, and parties meant to inspire and enhance everyone’s creativity and spirit.
A crafter and an artist all her life, Edick worked as a graphic designer on a contractual basis. Approaching the end of her contract, Julia decided it was time to try something new.
“I wanted to be more hands-on,” Edick shared. “I’ve always worked with kids or designed for them so it felt like it was a good opportunity to come up with something to take what I love most and share it. In this area, there aren’t a lot of creative opportunities for people.”
The location on the main street in Danville gives The Knack direct contact with downtown foot traffic and reminds visitors that there is a space to be creative for the arts. It provides a more public face for both The Knack and The DACC. While Knack workshops are available to the public, members of DACC do get a discount for programs held by Edick.
Edick will soon be taking advantage of the larger spaces the community center has for holding an Ugly Christmas Sweater and Holiday Party there. Edick explains, “Teen Night programs have outgrown the space downtown and moving to the DACC’s Liberty Street location will give kids that aren’t as interested in crafting, but are looking for an opportunity to do something fun with their friends on a Friday night to benefit from The Knack’s offerings.”
The Dec. 16 event will be for kids in fifth grade and up. The partygoers will be able to make Ugly Christmas Sweaters, have Holiday Karaoke, and decorate cookies. Pizza, snacks, drinks, and fun music will be provided.
On the same evening, The Knack on Mill Street will be hosting a workshop on making a holiday floral arrangement. This schedule will give parents the chance to drop their teen off at the Holiday Party and then create their own holiday craft.
Looking to connect with people of all ages is a goal of Julia’s. Recently a Knitting and Crochet Circle has been held on Wednesday afternoons. Not strictly a class it provides a place for knitters to get together and socialize while learning from each other.
As sole proprietor of The Knack, Edick has been a one-woman show responsible for marketing, program development, instruction, and registering participants. The purchase by the community center of The Knack has made it possible for Edick to hire additional instructors and to begin to expand her programs. As well as continuing to offer crafting and art offerings, the DACC at The Knack are looking to expand with workshops in creative writing, cooking, STEM, storytime, and more. “I’m looking for instructors with different creative abilities. I develop all the classes and do a lot of research to see what is trending, especially for things for kids. What has changed is I can now hire instructors to help me out and fill in the gaps.”