From Staff Reports
The Miller Center, in collaboration with Joyely, LLC, will host a community education and connection event in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month on Wednesday.
The event will be focused on educating the community on the power of positive emotions in balancing and maintaining a healthy mental wellbeing.
Joyely, LLC, a company with expertise in building company cultures that leverage joy to increase employee productivity, engagement and retention, will talk about a powerful 4 step process they use with employees to help them move through emotions like stress, overwhelm, frustration, or sadness, into emotions that are more productive like gratitude, hope, or even Joy.
Joyely has invited Anthony Ragusea, PsyD, MSCP, ABPP, Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, Psychology of Evangelical, to talk about the research behind why these types of practices are helpful in the workplace and beyond, as society continues to face more complex challenges. Dr. Ragusea will focus on mental resilience and the importance of joy in daily life.
The talk will be held in Room D/E at The Miller Center on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All community members are welcome to join for refreshments at 10 a.m., discussions at 10:30 a.m. and Q&A/Networking at 11:30 a.m.
Jennifer Cavender, COO of Joyely said, “Our goal is to show every person how to make decisions from a place of gratitude, excitement, or joy instead of from a place of fear, stress or overwhelm. Imagine what your businesses and families could accomplish if more people acted from a place of joy.”
Joyely was introduced to the Lewisburg community through their work with Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical partnered with Joyely during the first quarter of 2023 to help build a supportive culture within the hospital that reminds their employees that their own mental health is important and that they have the opportunity to choose their own mental well-being.
To learn more about Joyely corporate programs and events visit the website at www.joyely.com.
The Miller Center is a community-based resource powered by Evangelical CommunityHospital and Geisinger. The Miller Center aims to fuel a lifelong passion for health and fitness by enhancing community health and wellness through education, empowerment, and partnership. The Miller Center offers a multidisciplinary approach to health and fitness that integrates medicine, athletics, recreation, nutrition, mindfulness, and friendship.