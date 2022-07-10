This is for those that say they believe the Bible is God’s word. It is one thing to say it and another to let it formulate your beliefs.
For example, the Bible says that God’s kingdom will crush and destroy all of man’s government and God’s government would replace them all and last forever. Daniel 2:44 (King James Version) says “And in the days of those kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms and it shall stand forever.”
If you take a moment to break this down, it goes something like this:
“In the days of those kings.” The whole Chapter Two of Daniel is a dream that King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon had of a huge image of man, made of different metals that foretells the march of the world powers down to the last days of God permitting man to rule the Earth. The dream ends with the feet and toes of the image and describes the democratic Anglo-American world powers.
“The God of Heaven will set up a kingdom.” The Bible is very clear here. God begins his own government of his own making in those days while they are still ruling.
“That will never be destroyed.” Man’s governments come and go. Over the thousands of years, various types have been tried. God’s government will never be replaced. Never.
“The kingdom will not be left to other people.” No need to replace it, no new kind has to be tried.
“It shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms.” Now there is really something startling. There can not be any doubt about what God is saying here, no interpretation is needed. God will rid the Earth of man’s rule and all wicked people. The Bible indicates that at Psalms 37: 9-11, 29: Paradise that was lost by Adam and Eve will be restored, by God. Peace of the universe will prevail.
You might say, No way. God would never destroy humans. Well, God knew you would say that, so he provided proof that he would do it. He did something very similar already. In Noah’s day, he told Noah that he was destroying all of mankind very soon and to build an ark to save himself and his family. Men, women and children were all destroyed. You might say that was just a story, it wasn’t real.
Well, none other than Jesus Christ himself authenticated it as having really happened. He said that the last days of this world system would be just like the last days of Noah. He said people would take no note to God’s warning and would be destroyed. Only the meek, obedient ones, true disciples would be saved.
“It shall stand forever.” No longer will governments come and go. God’s kingdom doesn’t die. A replacement is not needed.
So rather than bless the governments of this world, he will destroy them.
The word “gospel” means good news. So this gospel of the kingdom is good news. It will fix every single problem man has. To name a few: Sickness, pain, suffering, death, war, racism, drugs, homelessness, hunger, hate, crime, nasty politics.
What government of man’s could ever do that? Because of these things, Jesus did not get involved in the politics of his day. He said God’s government has nothing to do with man’s government. Man’s government actually put Jesus to death. Satan is the great misinformation guy.
So whether we like it or not, the “party” of man’s rule will soon be over. Just like in Noah’s day, our normal daily pursuits, our comings and goings, and things that need to get done will be replaced by what the Bible calls the greatest tribulation in history, or will ever happen again. It will hit the whole earth, Matthew 24:21.
Check it out soon if you would like to continue living like Noah. Only this time — forever on Earth. We are at the end time spoken in Daniel Chapter 11. Russia plays a starring role. Watch it unfold.
Richard Kemble lives in Watsontown.