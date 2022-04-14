Recently, I assumed the role of a reluctant teacher. I am involved in an organization called Days of Remembrance. This marvelous group was started by some retired non-Jewish history teachers who were amazed that their students knew little or nothing about the Holocaust. The organization has grown and sponsors an essay contest for middle- and high-schoolers throughout Northcentral Pennsylvania with respect to the Holocaust. I have worked to keep the organization focused on the fact that the Holocaust was a uniquely Jewish experience, even though there are many other people in the world who have and continue to suffer from attempts at annihilation.
One of the teachers, whose students submitted many excellent essays, teaches in the Montoursville School District. A teacher whose students showed great interest in Holocaust studies, told me of his difficulty in finding survivors to talk to the students. They are either dead or sufficiently elderly that a trip to Northcentral Pennsylvania would be difficult. Some of the survivors can be accessed thanks to Zoom.
This teacher had a different idea. He wanted the next generation to come in and talk about the survivors and victims in their own families. This would enable the students to relate to a real living person, but still hear and hopefully understand the genocide practiced against the Jewish people.
I was very reluctant to become involved in this enterprise. I thought that I would not ever be able to reach any of these middle-schoolers. I agreed because of duty.
The experience was remarkable, heartwarming and extremely rewarding. I could not help but think that the exercise in talking about my family history may have been just as important for me to relate as for the students to hear.
I began by explaining my own roots as an American born and raised in the New York Metropolitan area. I have spent now the majority of my life in and around Williamsport where I have practiced law. My wife is a farmgirl, and my mother spent part of her youth on a dairy farm.
My grandmother and her husband were the lucky ones. They left Poland before World War II because Gramma’s father remarried after the death of his first wife. The new wife was not interested in having the children from the first marriage around. Such was often the case in the culture of the time.
I am sure it was a surprise to the Montoursville students to learn that half the Jewish world is of European ancestry, but the other half is from North Africa, Ethiopia, the Middle East and beyond. In 1948, three years after the Holocaust in Europe, all of those Sephardic Jews had to face expulsion or personal danger. Though the Jews of North Africa often times lived in poverty and in ghettos, they could live so long as they were willing to be subservient to Islam.
In our discussion, we touched upon not only the history of World War II, but also current events. My essential message was the importance of making moral decisions. One of the most interesting components of World War II was that in some countries like Bulgaria, Denmark, Italy and one island in Greece, the Jews for the most part survived the death camps in Germany and Poland simply because the local populous or an important leader was uncooperative with the Germans. That was not the case in neighboring countries like Poland and Ukraine which eagerly joined in the annihilation of the Jewish people. Why did some people fail to cooperate with the Germans and why were others so eager to cooperate?
I could not answer the question for the students, but I could reinforce with them the importance of moral decisions. Sometimes a moral decision is simply a failure to join a lynch mob. Many of the people who aided the Jews or refused to participate in the Holocaust, had no power, money or arms. What they had was the ability to be uncooperative with those who sought to spill the blood of Jews remaining in Europe. It is important to keep in mind that by 1492 Jews had been murdered or expelled from all of Western Europe starting with England, France, and Spain. The Holocaust perpetrated by the Germans effectively starting in 1938 was simply the rest of the story, whereby the “final” solution would be effectuated. That would be the complete and utter destruction of Jews in Europe, both Eastern and Western Europe.
Most enjoyable about the experience of teaching the middle schoolers and showing the PowerPoint, was how interested all the students appeared. They paid attention, asked good questions and showed an amazing knowledge of history. I am delighted to have met all these young people and their teacher. There indeed is hope for the next generation.
In the last few days, I received a batch of letters from their teacher and the students. They were heartwarming beyond measure. One of them reminded me of my statement that, “guns kill but moral decisions save lives.”
Cliff Rieders is a Board-Certified Trial Advocate in Williamsport, is Past President of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association and a past member of the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority.