Sorry Dallas Klauger, your response to “Riddle” (March 15) was far off the mark. Defocusing from the topic is a favorite ploy of magicians, Republicans and Fox News (watch this shiny object as I take away your right to vote).
The “Riddle” asks why every Republican president from Nixon to Trump has favored moving the U.S. industrial base to China. You chose to focus on the shiny object of Congressional bribery, which was totally illegal until the right-wing Supreme Court ruled that money was speech (can’t you hear the chorus of dead presidents in your wallet singing Jimmy Cagney’s “Yankee Doodle Dandy).
Your reply to my original article (Feb. 19) shows you didn’t do your homework. The solution to the riddle begins with the “Lewis Powell Memo” of 1971, at Greenpeace online.
Qui Bono, who benefits, should be the first question asked to solve the riddle. I won’t solve the riddle for you, but try these hints.
- America has been on a wartime footing since 1776, Qui Bono?
- What tensions existed between imperial Japan and the U.S. in the 1930s?
- What tensions exist between communist China and the U.S. today?
- The U.S. government is a government that cannot exist without an enemy on the horizon. When none exist, government creates one.
That should be enough clues to aim you in the right direction.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs